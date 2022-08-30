Azerbaijan expects Armenia to provide information on fate of missing persons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. Azerbaijan expects Armenia to provide information on the fate of missing persons and the exact location of burial sites and mass graves, said the Head of sector Presidential Administration Habib Mikayilli, Trend reports.

Mikayilli made the remark at a conference on "Identification of missing persons - humanitarian approach" dedicated to the International Day of the Missing Persons and organized by Azerbaijan’s State Commission for the Affairs of Hostages and Missing Persons together with the International Committee of Red Cross.

"For Azerbaijan, the issue of missing persons should not be treated as a political issue, I remember 15-20 years ago we were saying that we can not wait for the end of the conflict to solve the issue because the conflict may last for many years, but now there are good opportunities for solving this issue," he said.

He underlined that the liberation of Azerbaijani territories allows the Azerbaijani side to increase the effectiveness of searching for missing persons and at least locating the human remains.

"At this stage, Azerbaijan needs to accelerate the speed of search identification of missing persons in liberated territories," Mikayilli said.