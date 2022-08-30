Azerbaijan to carry out forensic examination of remains found in Aghdam and Kalbajar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. One box with human remains was delivered from Shikhbabaly village of Aghdam, two boxes from Zallar village Kalbajar and one from Chirag village of Kalbajar last week, Trend reports.

Director of the Association of Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological Anatomy of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health Adalat Hasanov said this during a conference on "Identification of missing persons - humanitarian approach" dedicated to the International Day of the Missing Persons and organized by the state commission together with ICRC.

He noted that a forensic examination of remains will be carried out this week.