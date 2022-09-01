All agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Italy are being implemented - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. All the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Italy are being implemented, said Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella in Rome.

"Mr. President, I am grateful for the invitation and for the hospitality. I also remember my last visit. All the agreements reached are being implemented.

Last time we met here, we signed an important document on strategic partnership. At the same time, we talked about the establishment of the Italy-Azerbaijan University. Today, an important step was taken towards the establishment of the Italy-Azerbaijan University," said President Aliyev.