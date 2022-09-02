Business mission of Saudi enterprises to visit Azerbaijan's liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. A preliminary agreement was reached on the visit of a number of Saudi Arabian companies and businessmen to the liberated territories by the end of this year, Trend reports.

The preliminary agreement was reached during the meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with Minister of Investment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Co-chairman of the Joint Commission between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Khalid Bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih in Cernobbio, Italy.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on the development of economic relations, including the project implemented by Saudi Arabia's "ACWA Power" company in the field of renewable energy in Azerbaijan, as well as cooperation in the field of energy, especially oil and gas.