President Ilham Aliyev's participation in Cernobbio forum as main guest confirms his high authority worldwide - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. The participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in the 48th edition of the international Cernobbio Forum as the main guest once again confirms perceiving of the president of Azerbaijan as an authoritative political leader in the world, member of the working group of Azerbaijani parliament on Azerbaijan-Italy inter-parliamentary relations Soltan Mammadov told Trend.

Mammadov stressed that the foreign policy strategy determined by President Ilham Aliyev is the main factor contributing to the assessment of the Azerbaijani state as a reliable partner in the system of international relations.

He noted that the ‘European House – Ambrosetti’, which has almost 60 years of history, is considered one of the most prestigious think tanks in Italy. The forum held by this organization to discuss issues of particular importance for European, including Italian, companies, and explore ideas and proposals, also makes an important contribution to building global economic partnerships.

"The president of Azerbaijan took part in this prestigious forum at the invitation of Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the ‘European House – Ambrosetti’ think tank. This once again confirms Italy's interest in developing relations with Azerbaijan,” the MP said. “Besides, involvement in the discussion of issues of global importance demonstrates the assessment of our country as one of the important partners in the system of international relations, as well as in regional terms."

According to him, the country's policy pursued in recent years against the backdrop of regional and global geopolitical changes, and attempts to form a new world order, has led to an even greater strengthening of confidence in Azerbaijan.

The country comes up with initiatives which serve to ensure peace, security, economic well-being in the South Caucasus, makes a huge contribution to the energy security of Europe, and plays an active role in globally significant economic projects that have a direct connection with the region, Mammadov said.

At the same time, according to the MP, the country's economy is strengthening and its opportunities are expanding. All this positively affects the international prestige of Azerbaijan.

He noted that the leadership qualities and authority of the president of Azerbaijan are important factors allowing to more reliably protect the national interests of the country.

Namely thanks to the wise policy of President Ilham Aliyev interest of not only large companies and states, but also authoritative think tanks in Azerbaijan is growing. The new realities formed in the South Caucasus after the second Karabakh War, and the complete change in the region’s security format also play a serious role in growth of this interest, concluded Mammadov.