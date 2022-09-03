Culture Center at Azerbaijani Embassy in Rome established following presidential decree (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 16:31)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on the establishment of a Culture Center at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Italy, Trend reports.

Following the order, for raising awareness of Azerbaijan's domestic and foreign policy, culture, history, socio-economic development, scientific, technical, and tourism potential, it was decreed:

- to establish a Culture Center at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Italy

- The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has been tasked with taking the necessary measures to ensure the activities of the Culture Center.