Azerbaijan, Türkiye plan to jointly manufacture defense industry products - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Azerbaijan and Türkiye plan to establish joint manufacturing of defense industry products, the Azerbaijani Minister of Defense Industry Madat Guliyev told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Guliyev, it’s also planned to organize the repair of military equipment.

“The defense industry in Türkiye develops very rapidly. About 1,500 companies are engaged in the production of weapons in the country. Seven Turkish companies rank among the TOP-100 world defense industry manufacturers,” he said.

The minister stressed that work is underway to develop the latest types of weapons for domestic production in Azerbaijan.

“This includes unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as other types of weapons which are able to remotely hit enemy targets. Besides, we all witnessed which weapons are most effective during combat operations,” added Guliyev.