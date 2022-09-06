Azerbaijan, Belarus review issues of military co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Chairman of the State Authority for Military Industry of the Republic of Belarus Dmitry Pantus, whose purpose of visit is to attend the 4th "ADEX 2022" Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition held at the Baku Expo Center, Trend reports.

The sides reviewed the prospects for the development of military and military-technical cooperation between the two countries, ways of introducing modern military technologies, experience sharing, and other issues of mutual interest.