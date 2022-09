BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met up with the Minister of Defense of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sifet Podzic,who is on a visit to the country, at the 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX-2022) in Baku Expo Center, Trend reports.

During the meeting, organization of mutual visits with the aim to develop military cooperation between the two countries and other issues were discussed.