Azerbaijani parliament's chairperson to join 14th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Azerbaijani Parliament’s Chairperson Sahiba Gafarova will leave for Tashkent on September 7 to take part in the 14th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament, Trend reports via the Press and Public Relations Department of Azerbaijani Parliament.

Gafarova is expected to deliver a speech on the elimination of risks to global post-pandemic recovery at the first session of the summit, and after the summit, there will be a tour-de-table with the attendance of the women speakers, which is to culminate with the adoption of the Tashkent Declaration.

During the visit, several meetings between her and the other attending parliament speakers are envisaged.

The working visit of the parliament’s chairperson to Uzbekistan will be over on September 10.