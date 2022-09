BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The stand of Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan generated great interest at the 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX-2022) and the 13th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment (Securex Caspian-2022), Trend reports.

Ministry showcased the latest weapons, including machine guns, sniper rifles, mortars of various calibers, ammunition, as well as uniforms.