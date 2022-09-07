Azerbaijan allocates funds for construction, repair, restoration work in liberated Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavand, Tartar - decree (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 14:25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree "On measures related to construction, repair and restoration work in settlements (city, village, settlement) in the liberated territories of Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavand and Tartar districts, which are part of the Karabakh economic region", Trend reports.

According to the decree, in compliance with paragraph 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the following decisions were made:

1. "Restoration, Construction and Management Service in the Karabakh Economic Region" public legal entity was initially allocated three million manat ($1.76 million) for design, construction, repair and restoration work in settlements (city, village, township) in the liberated territories of Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavand and Tartar districts, which are part of the Karabakh economic region, from the funds envisioned in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022 for the reconstruction and restoration of the territories liberated from occupation.

2. The Ministry of Finance of the Azerbaijan Republic must provide funding in the amount specified in part 1 of this decree.

3. The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan must resolve issues arising from this decree.

4. This decree came into force from the date of signing.