Azerbaijan to build schools in Kalbajar, Zangilan - decree (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed decrees on measures for the design and construction of schools in Kalbajar and Zangilan cities, Trend reports.

According to the decree, in order to design and build a complete secondary school for 960 pupils in the city of Kalbajar, 300,000 manat ($176,470) was initially allocated from the funds, envisioned in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022, to the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan for the reconstruction and restoration of territories liberated from occupation.

By another decree of the head of state, in order to design and build a complete secondary school for 960 pupils in the city of Zangilan, 300,000 manat ($176,470) was initially allocated to the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan for the reconstruction and restoration of territories liberated from occupation.