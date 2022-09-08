Foreigners witness consequences of Armenian vandalism in Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO) UPDATE2

Details added (first version posted at 12:49)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, September 8. Famous travelers from more than 20 countries, having arrived in Karabakh and East Zangazur got acquainted with the consequences of Armenian vandalism in Shusha, Trend reports.

The visitors familiarized themselves with the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, saw the monuments of notable Azerbaijani personalities Uzeyir Hajibayli, Natavan, and Bulbul, which were shot at by Armenian troops during the first Karabakh war in the 1990s, as well as the destroyed houses of Azerbaijanis.

The guests have also been informed about the significance of Shusha in the culture of Azerbaijan. Moreover, they were informed about prominent figures of science, culture, politics, and sports of Shusha.

Furthermore, the travelers witnessed the reconstruction activities carried out in Shusha and visited the Shusha fortress, where they were told about the history of the city.