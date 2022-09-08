'Kazakhstan Engineering' JSC sees great potential for defense co-op with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The National Company "Kazakhstan Engineering" JSC sees considerable potential for defense cooperation with Azerbaijan, the company's representative Kuanysh Akhmetov told Trend.

Akhmetov talked about the company's expectations for active negotiating with Azerbaijan following the end of the "ADEX-2022" International Defense Exhibition.

"There are ample opportunities for establishing collaboration with Azerbaijan," he stated.

He underscored the high-level development of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye defense capability and industry.

"We would like to develop a research base, as well as to exchange experiences and technologies with Azerbaijani and Turkish colleagues. Kazakhstan has well-developed air, land, and maritime communication, as well as highly advanced information technologies so that cooperation in the relevant areas would be fruitful for each country," Akhmedov said.

Moreover, NC "Kazakhstan Engineering" JSC showcased its 'Leyla' UAV at the "ADEX-2022" exhibition. The drone was named in honor of the first female pilot of Azerbaijan and the Caucasus Leyla Mammadbayova, who trained over 4,000 paratroopers and pilots during the Great Patriotic War.