Foreign travelers visit mosque in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli (PHOTO)

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, September 9. Famous foreign travelers visited a mosque in Merdinli village of Fuzuli district, Trend reports.

Travelers saw the remains of the destroyed mosque. During the occupation, the Armenians kept livestock here. The visitors were informed about Armenian barbarism and the destruction committed by Armenians on these lands.

Foreigner travelers were told that Armenia claimed that these lands were theirs, yet did nothing to develop them for 30 years, except for destroying what was remaining. Today, Azerbaijan continues to restore cultural objects on its liberated lands.

Trips of famous travelers from more than 20 countries to Karabakh and East Zangazur continue.