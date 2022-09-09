Azerbaijani minister meets Joint Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center's official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov received Lieutenant-General Abdulla Katirci in connection with the end of his term as head of the Turkish contingent of the Joint Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center on September 9, the ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, the parties emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, including military cooperation, are based on brotherhood and friendship.

Hasanov wished success to Katirci in his future activities.

After Katirci the Turkish contingent of the Joint Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center will be headed by Major General Fatih Akpinar.

The center was created in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district in 2021 to monitor implementation of trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020 between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war.