Trip of Azerbaijani NGOs to Shusha continues (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, September 9. A trip of expanded delegation of operating in Azerbaijan Non-government organizations (NGOs) to Shusha city continues, Trend reports.

According to head of the Presidential Administration's Department for Work with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and Communications Vusal Guliyev, trip organized by Council of State Support to NGOs, will end tomorrow.

Among the 500 people in the delegation, 150 NGO representatives, also bloggers, social activists and members of martyr families.

Guliyev added that trips of NGO representatives are being organized regularly. They get acquainted with grave consequences after the occupation of territories destroyed as a result of the Armenian genocide against the material, cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijani people.

At the same time, the participants of visits get acquainted with the scale and pace of construction work carried out in Shusha and other liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

This trip is the 14th in a row, carried out by NGO representatives to Karabakh region. More than 1,000 trips have been organized to Shusha alone and up to 2,000 NGO representatives are to visit these territories.