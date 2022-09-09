President Ilham Aliyev approves another agreement between Azerbaijan and Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on approving the 'Agreement between the government of Azerbaijan and Russia on cooperation in the field of international security, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the 'Agreement between the government of Azerbaijan and Russia on cooperation in the field of international security singed in Baku on June 24, 2022, has been approved.

After the agreement enters into force, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan was instructed to ensure the implementation of its points.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan will send a notification to Russia's governments on the implementation of internal procedures necessary for the agreement to enter force.