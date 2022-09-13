Turkish Ministry of National Defense expresses condolences to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. The Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye expressed condolences to Azerbaijan in connection with the death of military personnel as a result of the provocation of Armenia, said the ministry, Trend reports.

"We wish the souls of the heroic soldiers of the Azerbaijani army who became martyrs in the battles on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border to rest in peace, as well as a speedy recovery to the wounded. We condole and wish patience to the fraternal people of Azerbaijan," reads the ministry s publication on Twitter.