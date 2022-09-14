French media highlights Azerbaijani army responding to provocation of Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The French Lagazetteaz.fr online newspaper has published an article about a military operation carried out by the Azerbaijani army in response to the provocation of Armenia, Trend reports.

According to the article, as a result of response measures taken by the Azerbaijani army against the provocation of Armenia committed on the night of September 12, all military facilities built by the Armenian armed forces in the Lachin, Kalbajar and Zangilan directions [of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border] were destroyed.

"The military-political leadership of Armenia has paid dearly for another provocation against Azerbaijan. Although official Yerevan hasn’t disclosed the number of casualties, fearing the reaction of society, their number is much higher than the Azerbaijani side, and there are hundreds of injured [soldiers]," the article notes.

The article also stressed that recently both the political and military behavior of the Armenian side indicated that Armenia was preparing to take revenge [for defeat in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] and attack Azerbaijan, and intended to start hostilities.

"Now official Yerevan must realize that the plan to prepare a provocation against Azerbaijan, relying on any external force, is unrealistic. Of course, Azerbaijan carried out all its actions in accordance with international law, in order to protect its borders, and in the course of response measures there wasn’t inflicted any damage to the civilians and civilian infrastructure of Armenia," the article noted.