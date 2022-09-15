US to give Azerbaijan additional number of mine detection dogs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. USA will give Azerbaijan an additional number of Mine Detection dogs, Trend reports via Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

Meetings of delegations led by the head of the Board of ANAMA Vugar Suleymanov continue are still continuing. Thus, meetings with Mines Advisory Group America as well as several leading congressmen were held in the US Marshall Heritage Institute, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency of the Department of Defense, the World Bank, the US State Department and the House of Representatives.

During the meeting with the representatives of the US State Department, senior officials of the House of Representatives and congressmen, information was given on the scale of the mass mines planted on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. The meeting also discussed the issue of increasing existing US support for humanitarian mine clearance activities in Azerbaijan.

An exchange of views on expanding existing cooperation, including testing new innovative technology and equipment in Azerbaijan took place during the meeting with Mines Advisory Group America.

The World Bank expressed its interest in using the valuable experience of ANAMA in other affected countries as well as in providing possible support on mine clearance operations conducted by Azerbaijan.

The model of coordination and management implemented by Azerbaijan in the field of restoration and reconstruction was discussed in detail, and its dynamic and effective functioning was noted.