Azerbaijan's MoD provides full list of destroyed military arsenal of Armenia (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The Armenian armed forces units committed large-scale provocations in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border during the night of September 12, Trend reports.

The provocation was prevented and a number of commanding heights were taken under control following the Azerbaijani Army' retaliatory measures.

As part of the operation, two S-300 5N63 IYR radars, three S-300 5P85 BG launchers in the direction of the Gorus district and Novruzlu (Kakhnut) settlement, two S-125 RTS-125 radars of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Basarkechar district and Ashagi Garanlig (Martuni) settlement, a large number of Armenia's manpower were destroyed, as well as there were wounded.

In the mentioned direction, the air defense system of the Armenian armed forces was destroyed. Moreover, the enemy's Zhitel electronic warfare (EW) system, up to 20 guns and howitzers, over 10 mortars, and a total of 32 vehicles, 6 out of which were with ammunition, were also disabled. In addition, three KAMAZ, one Ural, and one UAZ-3962 vehicle with ammunition, as well as three units of engineering equipment, three mortars, one "Igla-S" portable anti-aircraft missile system, 135 different assault rifles, machine guns, grenade launchers, 20 boxes of hand grenades, two optical devices, two communication equipment, and more than 14,500 pieces of ammunition of the Armenian armed forces, were captured as trophies.

Totally, the Azerbaijani Army has taken control over 53 enemy combat positions, two mortar fire positions, a significant number of commanding heights, as well as the permanent deployment of the 538th Separate Mountain Motor Rifle Brigade in the Zod direction, the starting positions of the 2 S-300 and 2- x S-125 divisions.