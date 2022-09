BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. US welcomes the cessation of hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"We welcome the cessation of hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia and will continue to work with the parties to seek to cement it. The United States remains committed to promoting a peaceful and prosperous future for the South Caucasus region" he wrote.