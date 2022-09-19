Austrian media reports on victorious campaign of President Ilham Aliyev against Armenia on battlefield and political arena

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The Austrian Dasfazit.at online newspaper in the light of the latest events on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, published another article entitled 'Ilham Aliyev's victorious streak over Armenia continues', which argues for the clear superiority of Azerbaijan over Armenia on the battlefield as well as on political arena, Trend reports.

The article provides a number of losses from the Armenian side, including military equipment, the cost of which is estimated at billions of dollars, a number of major strategic heights, and the whole transport and communication system, which came under the control of Azerbaijani Armed Forces. The article also notes that Armenia has heavy losses in manpower, and there are also wounded.

The material reports that Armenia lost all military facilities built by the Armenian Armed Forces in the direction of Lachin, Kalbajar and Zangilan, which posed a threat to Azerbaijan and that Armenia will need at least four to five years to restore them.

Touching upon the events of the Second Karabakh War, the article adds that Armenia's losses at that time amounted to 10,000 servicemen, and material damage - more than $2 million. Furthermore, the article emphasized that Armenia has still not been able to compensate for the damage to military equipment suffered during the war.

According to the article, the position of the Armenian side is described as 'hopeless'. The shock of Armenian society as a result of the above-mentioned losses and defeats on the battlefields manifests itself in fear and pessimism, disbelief that the society is experiencing in relation to the central government. All this, in turn, flows into demands from the political authorities for a report on the reasons for the defeat, as well as calls for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

In addition, neither Armenian 'ally under the military agreement partnership', nor the CSTO military bloc, of which the country is a member, met the expectations of Armenia. The CSTO countries refused to provide military assistance to Armenia, which according to the article, is largely the result of the successful diplomatic activities of Azerbaijan, which managed to attract states that are in the same military bloc with Armenia on its side. And most importantly these states showed respect for the military and political decisions of Azerbaijan.

The material also highlights another noteworthy point which is Pashinyan's refusal to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand. This is argued by the fact that he didn't want to be in the circle of influential politicians. The article draws a parallel to the event of November 10, 2020, when Pashinyan refused to sign the trilateral statement in front of the cameras. The very fact of Pashinyan's refusal to take part in the summit of heads of state within the framework of the SCO is assessed as a political defeat of Armenia to Azerbaijan.

Moreover, the article emphasized that by doing so, Pashinyan missed his chance to join political discussions with the participation of the leaders of the region, who are directly connected 'with the future of the South Caucasus' and Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.

The article concludes that as a result of successful operations, both on the battlefield and political arena, Armenian society and the leadership of Armenia once again immersed into a state of chaos similar to the situation that prevailed in the country after the defeat in the second Karabakh War.

And all this is presented in the article in the Austrian newspaper as a bright victory for the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev both politically and psychologically. And the failed attempt of provocation by Armenia added one more victory for the Azerbaijani people.