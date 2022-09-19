House of Azerbaijan in Paris appeals to international community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The House of Azerbaijan in Paris appealed to the international community to protest against the recent large-scale provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces on the border with Azerbaijan, the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the statement, all responsibility for the military provocation, confrontation, and losses lies with the military-political leadership of Armenia.

The Committee underscored the deep concern of the Azerbaijani community in Paris about its aggressive policy of Armenia, infringing upon international law, as well as impeding the normalization process and peace negotiations initiated by Azerbaijan and brokered by the EU.

The House of Azerbaijan in Paris urged international bodies to take practical steps and intensify efforts to stop Armenia's aggression, its revenge ideas, and force it to peace.