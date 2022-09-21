Azerbaijani FM meets with Secretary General of Council of Europe (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. On September 20, Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with Secretary General of the Council of Europe (CE) Maria Peycinovic Buric as part of the high-level week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Trend reports.

The parties exchanged views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe and the prospects for its development, as well as on the current situation in our region.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe is important, and that work on the Action Plan for 2022-2025, which was developed based on the needs of our country and represents a general framework for cooperation, continues.

The Minister informed the other side about the post-conflict situation in the region and Armenia's large-scale provocations. He provided detailed information on the steps taken by Azerbaijan, the delimitation process, as well as the restoration and reconstruction work carried out in the territories liberated from occupation. The minister spoke about the serious consequences caused by the mine threat in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the deployment of mines produced by Armenia in our territories in 2021. It was emphasized that the delimitation of the border with Armenia and the opening of all communications, the full implementation of the provisions of the tripartite statements, the signing of a peace agreement are important for ensuring stability and progress in the region.

Secretary General Maria Peycinovic Buric recalled with pleasure her visit to Azerbaijan in her capacity as EU Secretary General. She noted that the Action Plan between the Council of Europe and Azerbaijan defines the priorities between the parties and the importance of their implementation. She stressed that it is important to respect the ceasefire in the region, resume negotiations and advance the normalization process.

At the meeting, the parties also discussed topical issues on the international agenda, as well as other areas of mutual interest.