Azerbaijani Parliament discusses additional protocol for European Convention on Extradition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The Azerbaijani Parliament’s Committee on Human Rights has submitted a bill ‘On approval of the Fourth Additional Protocol to the European Convention on Extradition’ for discussion, Trend reports.

According to the bill, this additional protocol has been prepared in order to modernize and supplement a number of provisions of the European Convention.

Articles 10 (expiration), 12 (request and additional documents), 14 (specificity rule), and 21 (transit) were revised, and a new paragraph was added to article 15 (transfer to a third state).

Besides, it’s envisaged to include new provisions on channels and means of communication, as well as on a peaceful settlement.

The provisions of the Fourth Additional Protocol won’t be applied by Azerbaijan in relation to Armenia until the complete elimination of the conflict consequences and normalization of relations with this country.