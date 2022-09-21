Armenian sabotage group made sudden attack attempt at night - report from military hospital of Azerbaijani State Border Service (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. A total of 282 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were injured while suppressing large-scale provocation of the Armenian troops on September 12-14, Trend reports.

The Trend film crew visited the military hospital where the injured servicemen of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan are being treated.

Tabriz Ramazanov, one of the servicemen, said that he currently feels well.

"Late September 12 - early September 13, the Armenian soldiers approached our posts, and immediately taking the necessary measures, we stopped the enemy provocation. I received a shrapnel wound as a result of explosion of a hand grenade thrown by Armenian troops," Ramazanov said.

Another serviceman Bahram Garayev noted that thanks to the doctors his condition is gradually improving.

"The Armenian sabotage group made a sudden offensive attempt, which was revealed as a result of the vigilance of our border guards. We immediately responded and the Armenian troops retreated, suffering losses," Garayev said.