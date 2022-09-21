Hopefully, first group of Lachin residents will be able to return here before end of 2023 – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. I do hope that the first group of the natives of Lachin can return to the city of Lachin by the end of next year, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said after raising the flag of Azerbaijan in the centre of the city of Lachin, Trend reports.

"The city has a master plan, which was drawn up in the 1980s. It is now being analyzed, additions will be made to it and we will restore the city of Lachin. I do hope that the first group of the natives of Lachin can return to the city of Lachin by the end of next year. I hope so and I will do everything in my power to achieve this and restore the city of Lachin as soon as possible. We will restore Lachin district and all other districts.

The people of Azerbaijan can see what we are capable of now. They see that we won the war, we are winning in day-to-day life, and what makes us strong is the will of the people, the unity of the Azerbaijani people. Our Victory in the war was a result of the unity of our people. It is the people's resolve and support that give us further strength for the implementation of construction and improvement work.

I want to say again that I am proud to have raised our national flag in the center of Lachin. This flag will fly here forever! We will live here forever! Long live Lachin! Long live Azerbaijan!" the head of state said.