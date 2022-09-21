Azerbaijani Army once again put enemy in place on September 13 – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. As a result, when another provocation was committed against us on 13 September, the Azerbaijani Army responded and put the enemy back in place yet again, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said after raising the flag of Azerbaijan in the centre of the city of Lachin, Trend reports.

"I do hope that this will finally teach them a lesson. Because they saw that no-one and nothing could stop us. No-one's call, no statements or initiatives can stop us. We are on our own land and we are protecting our own land. Our positions along the border allow us the opportunity to anticipate any Armenian provocation and take necessary measures. We are in favorable positions on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border all the way from Mount Murov to the Araz River. These positions give us both a military advantage and the possibility of visual control over a large area, including control over important communication lines, and we are already based in these areas. We didn’t have access to these borders for 30 years ," the head of state said.