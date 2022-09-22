Azerbaijan joins another international convention

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Azerbaijan is joining another international convention, Trend reports.

At a meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s Committee on Family, Women and Children Issues held on September 21, a bill on the approval of the Convention on Recovery of Child Support and Other Forms of Family Maintenance was submitted for discussion.

The Committee Chairman Hijran Huseynova noted that Azerbaijan has a strong legislative base in in the field of protecting children's rights.

"Joining international conventions contributes to the further improvement of the mechanism for protecting the rights of children," she said.

Following discussions, the document was proposed for consideration at the plenary session of the parliament.