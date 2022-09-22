Azerbaijani FM meets with representatives of Jewish organizations in US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met in New York with leaders and other representatives of the American Jewish Committee (AJC) and a coalition of American Jewish Organizations within the High-Level Week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, the ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, during the meeting, an exchange of views took place on issues of cooperation with Jewish organizations in the US, as well as on the regional situation.

Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to establishing close ties with Jewish communities around the world and stressed the presence in the country of a large number of synagogues, Jewish cultural centers and schools.

The meeting parties also conducted a broad exchange of views on the latest situation in South Caucasus, and measures taken in the post-conflict period [following the 2020 second Karabakh war].

The minister spoke about the large-scale restoration and construction work carried out by Azerbaijan in the liberated territories, spoke about the deliberate destruction of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia during the occupation period, and the looting of the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan.

Besides, the parties conducted an exchange of views on the prospects for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the US.