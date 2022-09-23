President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

23 September marks the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. It is on this memorable milestone that, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and your friendly people and offer my best wishes.

The foundation of the friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam was laid by the national leader of our people Heydar Aliyev and Vietnam’s great son Ho Chi Minh back in the last century. I note with delight that in the last 30 years, these relations have continued successfully, developed along an ascending trajectory and reached their present level.

We attach great significance to developing Azerbaijan-Vietnam relations. We are pleased with our interstate relations based on solid ground and productive cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and other spheres.

In the meantime, I wish to highlight our constructive cooperation stemming from trust and mutual support within international organizations, particularly the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement. We are grateful for Vietnam’s support and just position concerning our country’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of its internationally recognized borders based on the norms and principles of international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Today, there are ample opportunities to expand the scope of our partnership in economy and trade, energy, transportation, agriculture, investments and other spheres. I believe we will continue our joint efforts to solidify the ties between Azerbaijan and Vietnam and further expand our bilateral and multilateral cooperation in line with the interests of our peoples.

I seize this opportunity to wish robust health and success to you and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Vietnam," the head of state wrote.