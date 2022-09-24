Azerbaijani FM meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kingdom of Sweden

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Within the framework of the high-level week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Sweden Ann Linde, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister wrote about this on Twitter.

"I am glad to meet with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde. I informed the minister about the escalation initiated by Armenia and once again expressed Azerbaijan's commitment to the peace process. We also discussed the possibilities of expanding Azerbaijani-Swedish cooperation," Jeyhun Bayramov said.