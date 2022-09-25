Armenia still adheres to practice of imitation of negotiations - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Azerbaijan is committed to regional peace, stability and development, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said speaking at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Trend reports.

According to him, the development of good neighborly relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia is the key to peace in the South Caucasus.

"At the same time with the development of the liberated territories, Azerbaijan initiated the process of normalizing relations with Armenia, based on mutual respect for the territorial integrity and independence of the two countries within their borders," he said.

Minister noted that Azerbaijan has repeatedly taken the initiative to work out a peace agreement with Armenia and has approved a relevant commission for this purpose. At the same time, Azerbaijan expressed readiness to work on the delimitation of the border with Armenia, unblock communications in the region and create the Zangezur corridor.

"Armenia still adheres to the practice of imitation of negotiations and, instead of fulfilling its obligations, often resorts to provocations to disrupt the peace process," he added.