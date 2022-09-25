Information about alleged shelling by Azerbaijani army in direction of Basarkechar region is unfounded - Ministry of Defense

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. The information disseminated in the social networks of Armenia about the alleged shelling by the units of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Basarkecher region for provocative purposes and the wounding of our servicemen on combat duty as a result of the return fire of the Armenian military does not correspond to reality, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry noted that this is another informational provocation of the Armenian side.

"We categorically refute the disseminated information. There are no casualties among military equipment and personnel," the Defense Ministry said.