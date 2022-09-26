Assistant of Azerbaijani President meets US Assistant Secretary of State (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev met with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, Trend reports citing Hajiyev's Twitter post.

The sides reviewed the current state on normalization process of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, the peace agreement, as well as border delimitation and transport issues.

The prospects for the development of bilateral strategic ties between Azerbaijan and the US were also discussed.