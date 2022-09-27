Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
We pray for peace in S.Caucasus that will ensure future of dignity to all – Israeli ambassador

Politics Materials 27 September 2022 16:04 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. We pray for peace in the South Caucasus that will ensure a good future to all, Ambassador of the State of Israel to the Republic of Azerbaijan George Deek tweeted, Trend reports.

"Today on Memorial Day, we remember, together with our friends in Azerbaijan and the region, the victims of the [Karabakh] conflict. We extend our deepest condolences to their families. We pray for peace in the South Caucasus that will ensure a future of dignity to all," the ambassador wrote.

