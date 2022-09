BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Azerbaijan is included in the overall ranking of the best countries, according to US News & World Report, Trend reports citing the ranking.

Azerbaijan ranks 73-rd among 85 countries in the 2022 rankings.

The top three best countries included Switzerland, Germany and Canada as well.

The US News & World Report ranking was developed by BAV Group – a unit of the global marketing communications company WPP – and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.