Azerbaijani ombudsman informs PACE Secretary General on importance of presenting mine maps by Armenia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva continues to meet with officials in Strasbourg, Trend reports with reference to the office of the Ombudsman.

Within the framework of the visit, Sabina Aliyeva met with the Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Despina Chatsivasiliou.

During the meeting, detailed information was given on the mandate of the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan. It was noted that in recent years, departments and sectors related to the protection of the right to access to information, the rights of children and the rights of people with disabilities have been created in the institution. opportunities, information is given about the functions of these structural units. It was emphasized that attention is also being paid to gender equality and women's rights.

In her speech, speaking about the human rights violations suffered by Azerbaijan, the Omdusman said that it is vital to quickly and completely clear the liberated territories of the country. In this regard, Sabina Aliyeva touched upon the importance of providing accurate mine maps by the Armenian side to Azerbaijan and recalled that this issue was highlighted in a separate report addressed to international organizations.