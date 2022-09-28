Think tanks become global political players - Azerbaijani presidential administration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. The glorious victory of Azerbaijan in the 2020 Second Karabakh War has gone down in history, Deputy Head of the Department for Work with Non-Governmental Organizations and Communications at the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Saadat Yusifova said at the 1st Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan restored historical justice. We pray for our martyrs who gave their lives for their Motherland and wish recovery to the veterans.

Yusifova noted the tense processes and problems currently taking place in the world.

"In this context, the activity of think tanks is increasing. Think tanks serve as a bridge between the state and society. They are becoming global political players. Events show that against the backdrop of global problems, national interests remain unchanged," she added.