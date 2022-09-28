Peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia still not signed - Turkish diplomat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. The peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia hasn’t been signed, Director of the Center for Eurasian Studies of Türkiye, diplomat Alev Kilic said at the panel discussion on ‘Think tanks in Azerbaijan and challenges facing them’ within the 1st Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks, Trend reports.

"The culprit of this, of course, is Armenia, which succumbs to external manipulations. We believe that Armenia will finally be able to make a sound decision and come to peace," Kilic noted.

He also noted that we need to join forces in the name of peace and sustainable development.

"The South Caucasus has an advantageous geographical position, and we are part of this region. We must combine our efforts for the sake of peace and sustainable development and determine our roadmap," the diplomat added.

He also wished success to the work of the forum.