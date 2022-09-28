Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold phone talks (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 14:27)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Phone talks between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov took place on September 28, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The ministers discussed the current situation in the South Caucasus, including the implementation of trilateral statements [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war].

During the phone conversation, the sides exchanged views on the relevant cooperation issues between the two states and other issues of mutual interest.