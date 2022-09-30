Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs to meet in Geneva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Armenia will meet in Geneva, Switzerland on October 2, Head of the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend

"During the meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian Heads of state in Brussels on August 31, an agreement was made to hold a meeting of Foreign Ministers to negotiate a peace agreement. In this regard a bilateral meeting of both countries' Foreign Ministers is scheduled to be held in Geneva on October 2, " she said.