Türkiye taking steps to restore Silk Road jointly with Azerbaijan – FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Türkiye is taking steps to restore the historic Silk Road jointly with Azerbaijan, Georgia and the Central Asian countries, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports.

"We're striving to make Türkiye a strategic trade center of the world. The vital importance of the East-West transport corridor has significantly increased. Türkiye is making every effort to rebuild the Silk Road jointly with Azerbaijan, Georgia and the Central Asian countries," he noted.