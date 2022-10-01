Azerbaijani civil prosecutor's offices located on liberated lands in densely resided places - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Civil prosecutor's offices in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan are mainly located in densely resided places, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev told reporters, Trend reports.

"Civilians are already working in the liberated territories, and infrastructure projects are being implemented. The families of our servicemen are also there. Therefore, it was decided to start operating the civil prosecutor's office in these territories in stages, on the basis of duty," Aliyev said.

The prosecutor general noted that by the Azerbaijani president’s decree, signed in April 2021, Gubadli and Kalbajar military prosecutor's offices were created, and new staff was determined.

"Today we have enough staff potential in the liberated territories," he added.