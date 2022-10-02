Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office informs on video footage of servicemen circulating in social media

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Video footage of Azerbaijani servicemen allegedly shooting at detained Armenian saboteurs that has been published on some social media pages is being investigated, Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan is fully and comprehensively investigating the authenticity of this category of videos, as well as the time and place where the video was shot, the identity of the servicemen shown on them, and all other points important for establishing the objective truth.

Based on the results of the investigation, the measures provided for by law will be taken.