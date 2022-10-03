Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament to participate in G20 summit in Indonesia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Sahiba Gafarova will go to Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia will participate in the 8th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Parliament.

Gafarova is expected to make a speech on issues, that will be discussed at the summit.

She will also hold a number of meetings with the heads of delegation of the participating countries. An exchange of opinion on prospects for the development of inter-parliamentary relations, the expansion of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between countries, and other issues will take place during the meetings.