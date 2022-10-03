Azerbaijan celebrates anniversary of establishment of military unit in Lachin (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. An event was held on the occasion of the establishment of the N military unit in Lachin on October 3, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The memory of great national leader Heydar Aliyev and the memory of martyrs who gave their lives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan were honored with a minute of silence. The State Anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

The participants spoke about the history of the creation of the military unit, its combat path in the Second Karabakh War, and the tasks facing it. The military unit, which participated in many successful operations, adequately coped with the assigned combat missions.

During the event, it was noted that the policy of the great leader Heydar Aliyev in the field of army building is being successfully continued by the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev. As a result of the attention and care of the Head of state, all conditions have been created to maintain a high level of combat readiness of the military unit, as well as to effectively organize social and living conditions and leisure of personnel.

In conclusion, a group of military personnel who distinguished themselves in the service, as well as high discipline, were awarded.